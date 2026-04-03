Extreme weather pushes Easter lamb prices up by a fifth

Droughts, extreme heat, and heavy rainfall have all contributed to higher prices for lamb in time for Easter
Households considering serving a traditional lamb roast this Easter could be paying between seven and 21 per cent more than they were only a few years ago, after successive climate shocks have pushed lamb...
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