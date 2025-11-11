The Electric Car Scheme's Mas Morton: 'Let your 'why' shine through'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
The Electric Car Scheme's Mas Morton: 'Let your 'why' shine through'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year, Mas Morton, reflects on the 'exciting' ways sustainability and equity are finally coming together

BusinessGreen: What does winning this award mean to you personally and professionally? Mas Morton: It means so much, both personally and professionally. It's recognition of a journey that began with...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Environmental doom and hope: Both emotions can be levers for corporate climate action

Nature recovery is not a barrier to growth – it is a catalyst for it

More on Skills

Over 300 students and teachers create new Climate Action Plans for schools
Skills

Over 300 students and teachers create new Climate Action Plans for schools

EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of teachers and students join SOS UK workshops at University College London, Durham University, and the University of Plymouth

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 November 2025 • 4 min read
Climate Essentials: 'We've consistently seen the crucial role women play in driving the transition to a green economy'
Skills

Climate Essentials: 'We've consistently seen the crucial role women play in driving the transition to a green economy'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Climate Essentials' Anna Campbell and Martina Colman share how recognition has reinforced their award-winning small business' sense of purpose

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 November 2025 • 3 min read
ScottishPower to retrain veterans to boost energy workforce
Skills

ScottishPower to retrain veterans to boost energy workforce

EMPower Network Programme to train former military personnel to work on ScottishPower's grid upgrade plans

Amber Rolt
clock 07 November 2025 • 3 min read