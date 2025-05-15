Sustainable Ventures' Andrew Wordsworth: 'Collaboration between diverse stakeholders is key'

Sustainable Ventures co-founder reflects on building one of Europe's leading climate tech clusters, helping its companies collectively raise over £1.1bn and create 7,000 green jobs.
Operating from hubs across the UK, Sustainable Ventures has supported more than 800 climate tech start ups to date. The business is now expanding to build the world's most impactful climate tech ecosystem,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis