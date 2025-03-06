Study: UK B Corps outperform rivals for revenue growth and talent acquisition

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: B Lab UK
Image:

Credit: B Lab UK

Small and medium-sized UK B Corps saw a 23.2 per cent increase in turnover versus a national average of 16.8 per cent, new data reveals

B Corps consistently outperformed businesses without the popular certification in terms of revenue growth, talent acquisition, and social and environmental impact, according to new data from B Lab UK....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Climate impacts set to make over half of banana growing regions unviable

Epoch Biodesign raises over $18m to fund plastic-eating enzyme tech

More on Management

Study: UK B Corps outperform rivals for revenue growth and talent acquisition
Management

Study: UK B Corps outperform rivals for revenue growth and talent acquisition

Small and medium-sized UK B Corps saw a 23.2 per cent increase in turnover versus a national average of 16.8 per cent, new data reveals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 March 2025 • 3 min read
Nature accountancy guide aims to help businesses 'build resilience and value'
Management

Nature accountancy guide aims to help businesses 'build resilience and value'

ICAEW and the Global Accounting Alliance claim accountants can play a key role in helping firms respond to nature-related threats and opportunities

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 03 March 2025 • 2 min read
Unilever stocks drop after unexpected CEO departure
Management

Unilever stocks drop after unexpected CEO departure

Company surprises shareholders with announcement CEO Hein Schumacher is to step down and will be replaced by CFO Fernando Fernandez from March

Sorin Dojan, Investment Week
clock 25 February 2025 • 3 min read