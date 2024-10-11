'They have to be met': UN Biodiversity Chief Astrid Schomaker on the global nature goals

Cecilia Keating
clock • 10 min read
Astrid Schomaker
Image:

Astrid Schomaker

Executive Secretary of the CBD sits down with BusinessGreen ahead of the crucial COP16 Biodiversity Summit

Later this month, governments from around the world will convene in the Colombian city of Cali for the 16th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention of Biodiversity Diversity (CBD), also known as...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

UN adopts sustainable development standards for regulated carbon markets

England and Northern Ireland deposit return scheme will not collect glass bottles, government confirms

Most read
01

'Climate change is to blame': England suffers one of its worst harvests on record

10 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government hails £24bn in private sector backing for UK clean power mission

10 October 2024 • 6 min read
03

Labour launches new infrastructure authority to 'get a grip' on delays

10 October 2024 • 2 min read
04

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: How to participate in the PPA boom

10 October 2024 • 1 min read
05

England and Northern Ireland deposit return scheme will not collect glass bottles, government confirms

11 October 2024 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

'They have to be met': UN Biodiversity Chief Astrid Schomaker on the global nature goals
Biodiversity

'They have to be met': UN Biodiversity Chief Astrid Schomaker on the global nature goals

Executive Secretary of the CBD sits down with BusinessGreen ahead of the crucial COP16 Biodiversity Summit

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 October 2024 • 10 min read
'Habitat banks': Environment Bank and Barclays team up to offer Biodiversity Net Gain credits
Biodiversity

'Habitat banks': Environment Bank and Barclays team up to offer Biodiversity Net Gain credits

Environment Bank to offer Barclays' developer clients off-site BNG units and flag revenue opportunities for farmers and landowners

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 October 2024 • 2 min read
WWF: Average wildlife populations have fallen 73 per cent in 50 years
Biodiversity

WWF: Average wildlife populations have fallen 73 per cent in 50 years

Living Planet Report details catastrophic human impact on wildlife numbers and warns next five years could determine future of life on Earth

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 October 2024 • 6 min read