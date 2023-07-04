Government launches £5m funding competition for sustainable farming projects

Projects should focus on solutions which support environmental sustainability, progression towards net zero and farming resilience

The government has announced the launching of a new £5m round of grant funding to support farmers undertaking projects to increase sustainable food production, drive progress towards net zero emissions, improve farm resilience, and support nature recovery.

The new Farming Innovation Investor Partnership Competition will open later this month and seeks to accelerate agricultural research and development by blending grant funding with private investment, the government said. 

The competition is being funded by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) in partnership with UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) and Innovate UK.

Defra said the funding will specifically seek to support pioneering projects across the agricultural sector which have demonstrated the potential to commercialise on-farm technologies that can then be rolled out out across the wider industry.

The new competition represents an extension of the £270m Farming Innovation Programme, which the government said has already committed more than £100m to support early stage research and development projects working on cutting-edge agricultural technologies.

Projects to secure funding to date include autonomous livestock monitoring systems, robotic fruit harvesting systems, concentrated light weeding using AI, intelligent robotic cow cubicles, and digital crop management services that enable the early detection of glasshouse pests and diseases.

Defra is now calling for further projects to apply for funding from across the livestock, arable, horticulture, bioeconomy, and agroforestry sectors.

Projects can bid for up to 45 per cent of their project costs to be covered by grant funding, with the remainder expected to be covered by private investment. Defra clarified that there is no limit for the level of private investment for projects, but added that previous schemes have shown the ability to attract "significantly higher" levels of investment.

"Supporting a resilient, sustainable and innovative agriculture sector that puts food on our tables while safeguarding the environment is my priority, and we are working with farmers to deliver this through our new farming schemes and grants," said Farming Minister Mark Spencer.

"By bringing together cutting-edge agri-innovation and public and private investment, we can unlock new technologies that help make our farm businesses as productive as possible."

Defra said the competition forms part of the Prime Minister's priority to grow the economy and follows the first ever 'Nature Finance' event, which was hosted by Downing Street in June.

The event saw farmers, land managers, investors, and conservation experts discuss new investment opportunities and address barriers to mobilising private investment in nature's recovery.

The competition opens for applications on Monday 24 July. 

