'We are the good guys': IRENA's Francesco La Camera on hydrogen, nuclear, and the energy crisis

Director-general of the clean energy agency offers his thoughts on the energy crisis, green and blue hydrogen, and why renewables must be the priority in the 2020s
Having taken over as director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in April 2019 - making him only the second head of the UN-affiliated body since its foundation in 2009 - Francesco...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial