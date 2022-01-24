Britishvolt announces major partnership in support of UK battery production plans

Battery pioneer Britishvolt has today announced a new two-year multi-million pound partnership with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) to explore the potential use of high nickel and increased energy density battery cells for mass production.

Just days after confirming it has secured government funding for its ambitious plans to build the UK's first battery 'gigafactory', the company today announced a step forward for its plans to develop high energy and high nickel Li-ion batteries that can offer a longer range for electric vehicles (EVs).

The partnership will see the company work closely with the UKBICm which was launched in July 2021 by Boris Johnson and aims to provide a national battery manufacturing development facility that can help accelerate development across the sector.

"UKBIC is an essential ingredient in BV's accelerated roadmap to market, providing a platform and environment that delivers high quality development cells in a time period that would be almost impossible in other territories," said Graham Hoare, president of global operations at Britishvolt. "We are extremely pleased with the service offered by UKBIC and the promising results we're seeing."

The company said that high technical maturity development cells manufactured and tested at the end of 2021 at UKBIC had exceeded expectations.

Jeff Pratt, managing director at UKBIC, said: "The manufacture of low carbon battery cells are vital for a successful energy transition to Net Zero. We are here to support UK companies scaling up their battery production and up skilling their workforce, and we welcome the opportunity to support Britishvolt on their journey."

Britishvolt also announced it has successfully developed its first Li-ion cells for production intent.

The company received a share of government funding last week, through the Automotive Transformation Fund and confirmed its plans to go ahead with EV battery gigafactory in Northumberland. The plant is expected to create over 8,000 jobs in the north east and aims to build enough cells for 300,000 EV battery packs a year.

Hoare said the new partnership with UKBIC would bolster the company's wider plans. "By working with our customers early we can offer flexibility and specific attributes linked to their application requirements," he said. "Low carbon, sustainable battery cells, and associated R&D, are the essential ingredients on the glidepath to net zero. Only responsibly produced batteries will lead to a successful energy transition."

In other industry news, news agency Reuters today reported that the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is planning to invest more than €20bn (£16.7bn) in EV development over the next five years. Two sources told Reuters that the French-Japanese alliance of motor manufacturers will announce a major new plan on Thursday that will see the group triple investment in EV manufacturing in support of a goal to create 30 new battery EVs by 2030.

