The role of the board is to promote the long-term sustainable success of a company, and in recent years sustainability has begun to go mainstream in the corporate world. Investors, consumers, employees, and shareholders are therefore increasingly understanding the importance of ESG factors and the net zero transition for long-term profitability. But what is a 'sustainable' boardroom, and how can companies ensure their C-suite staff are prepared for, and acting in the interests of, the net zero transition?

As part of BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Culture summit earlier this month, two leading experts on ESG and shareholder stewardship - director for better impact at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. Tom Fern, and Melissa Paschall, director for governance at the Ceres Accelerator for Sustainable Capital Markets - came together to discuss these crucial topics and more.

The fascinating conversation, which was chaired by BusinessGreen deputy editor Michael Holder, can be watched again in full above.

