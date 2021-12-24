A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens

clock • 4 min read
A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens

Offshore wind energy powerhouse Orsted demonstrates that a pivot away from fossil fuels is possible

The first, biggest step to slowing climate change is switching electricity generation from coal and gas to wind and sun. This needs to happen fast, with coal phased out no later than 2030 and gas not far...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Winter is coming

17 December 2021 • 9 min read
02

Pensions scheme Nest ditches ExxonMobil and string of oil firms over climate concerns

20 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

'Transition, not extinction': Government sets out climate tests for future oil and gas projects

20 December 2021 • 7 min read
04

Rolls-Royce claims UK SMR nuclear arm 'fully funded' after £85m Qatar backing

21 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

Understanding the green mindset: Three eco-behaviours brands can tap into in 2022

22 December 2021 • 4 min read

More on Wind

Fuelling the transition: How investors can really move the dial on sustainable energy
Investment

Fuelling the transition: How investors can really move the dial on sustainable energy

Investors need to look carefully at how this capital is allocated towards renewables in order to maxmise the impact, writes Octopus Group co-founder Chris Hulatt

Chris Hulatt, Octopus Group
clock 23 December 2021 • 5 min read
Antiquated UK rules are holding back community energy's remarkable potential
Energy

Antiquated UK rules are holding back community energy's remarkable potential

Lib Dem spokesperson for climate change Wera Hobhouse sets out her support for the cross-party Local Electricity Bill, which aims to empower community energy projects to sell directly to local customers

Wera Hobhouse MP
clock 22 December 2021 • 4 min read
Net Zero Culture: Emmanuel Faber on embedding sustainability at the heart of business
Management

Net Zero Culture: Emmanuel Faber on embedding sustainability at the heart of business

VIDEO: Former Danone CEO chats to BusinessGreen's Michael Holder about how he drove sustainable thinking throughout French multinational's products, processes, and business culture

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 22 December 2021 • 1 min read