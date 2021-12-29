Outlook on 2022: The last throes of resistance to the energy transition

clock • 5 min read

2021 was a year like no other for renewables, and 2022 looks set to be another historic year, writes REA chief executive Nina Skorupska

2021 was a year like no other. For large periods we operated under lockdown, but the scope of the REA's work continued to be far-reaching, from our deep geothermal campaign to our work on VAT, our 20th...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Tesco to deploy fully electric heavy goods trucks in 'UK first'

29 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

HSBC, Walmart add science-based targets to supplier financing program

30 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens

24 December 2021 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Culture: Building sustainability in the boardroom

29 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

Outlook on 2022: The last throes of resistance to the energy transition

29 December 2021 • 5 min read

More on Energy

Outlook on 2022: Key pieces of the climate change puzzle need to fall into place
Energy

Outlook on 2022: Key pieces of the climate change puzzle need to fall into place

There is potential for 2022 to top progress made in the last 12 months - but only if we see crucial pieces of the decarbonisation puzzle fall into place, writes National Grid's Duncan Burt

Duncan Burt, National Grid
clock 31 December 2021 • 4 min read
A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens
Wind

A Nordic energy giant shows how a carbon turnaround happens

Offshore wind energy powerhouse Orsted demonstrates that a pivot away from fossil fuels is possible

Bill Spindle and Milo McBride, GreenBiz.com
clock 24 December 2021 • 4 min read
Fuelling the transition: How investors can really move the dial on sustainable energy
Investment

Fuelling the transition: How investors can really move the dial on sustainable energy

Investors need to look carefully at how this capital is allocated towards renewables in order to maxmise the impact, writes Octopus Group co-founder Chris Hulatt

Chris Hulatt, Octopus Group
clock 23 December 2021 • 5 min read