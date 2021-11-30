Stephen Woodford is CEO of the Advertising Association (AA), which aims to promote the role and rights of responsible advertising and its value to people, society, business and the economy. Members of the AA include key advertising trade bodies, commercial media owners and tech platforms.

Prior to joining the AA, Woodford held management roles in four ad agency groups - Leo Burnett, WCRS/Engine, DDB/adam&eveDDB, and Next 15 - and was previously president of advertising a media non-profit NABS. He was also president of advertising professional body the IPA from 2003-05.

In addition to his main role, Woodford chairs youth marketing agency Livity, is a governor of Ravensbourne University in London, and serves on the board of the History of Advertising Trust.

In a short chat ahead of BusinessGreen's upcoming Net Zero Culture summit, Woodford offers a sneak preview of the panel discussion he is due to take part in at the event, titled: 'What does the public want from business in the new zero transition?'

The Net Zero Culture event takes place virtually on 7 December, when Woodford will be joined by Lancaster University professor Becky Willis, who was also an expert lead for Climate Assembly UK, and Ipsos Mori's global head of behavioural science Colin Strong.

