Labour reshuffle: Ed Miliband handed new Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary role

Ed Miliband has been handed the newly created role of Shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero in Labour's frontbench team, passing his previous business brief on to Jonathan Reynolds, as the party seeks to laser-in on the government's post-COP26 green agenda.

Announcing his second major Shadow Cabinet reshuffle since taking over leadership of the Labour Party last year, Sir Keir Starmer yesterday opted to separate shadow ministerial responsibilities for climate and business, both of which Miliband had previously held has Shadow Business Secretary.

It means that, in his new role, there is currently no government Minister or department with responsibilities that directly mirror Miliband's new brief, although he is likely to work very closely with Reynolds, who was named Labour's new Shadow Business Secretary last night.

Miliband, who had an instrumental role stewarding the UK's Climate Change Act into law as Energy and Climate Change Secretary in 2008, said his priorities for the new brief would be leading Labour's Green New Deal policy platform, including its recent pledge to invest £28bn a year on climate action.

"As Labour's new Shadow Secretary of State of Climate Change and Net Zero I will lead Labour's Green New Deal, transforming our energy system, leading the allocation of our Climate Investment Pledge, and delivering a net zero industrial strategy," Miliband wrote on Twitter.

I came back to frontline politics because tackling the climate emergency is the most important issue we face. We need a Labour Government with a dedicated department to decarbonise our economy and deliver climate justice and economic justice together. That's the work I'll lead/2 — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) November 29, 2021

Reynolds, who was until yesterday Labour's Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, previously worked as Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change between 2013 and 2015 back when Miliband was leader of the party. He has also previously held junior shadow briefs for rail and the Treasury under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Writing on Twitter, Reynolds said his "exciting new role" would see him working closely with both Miliband and Labour's Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, adding that that "I have always been passionate about a fairer, more prosperous economy and this brief is central to that".

"I believe many in the business community share Labour's aims of economic prosperity, good work and thriving businesses in every town and city," he wrote.

There has been speculation in some parts of the media that the government is considering creating a new net zero department on Whitehall that could be led by COP26 President and former Business Secretary Alok Sharma. However, for the time being at least it means Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will face scrutiny from two Labour frontbenchers as his opposite numbers in Parliament.

Elsewhere, yesterday's reshuffle also saw Louse Haigh moved from Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary to Shadow Transport Secretary, handing her a brief that includes the government's Transport Decarbonisation Plan and will likely see her scrutinise recent cuts to proposed HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail routes.

"I'm now looking forward to getting stuck into the Tories on behalf of communities who have been sold out by their transport betrayal and developing Labour's vision to deliver for the whole of the country," she wrote on Twitter.

She takes on the role from Jim McMahan, who was yesterday appointed Shadow Environment Secretary, handing him a crucial brief in the wake of the government's Environment Act which passed into law earlier this month.

McMahan said he had "enjoyed and relished leading on transport for Labour" and was "looking forward to getting stuck in" to his new role shadowing Environment Secretary George Eustice.

Luke Pollard had stepped down as Shadow Environment Secretary in August, opting to spend more time supporting his constituency in Plymouth following the tragic shooting of six people in the Keyham area of the city that month. Labour MP for Cambridge Daniel Zeichner had briefly held the role of acting Shadow Environment Secretary in his absence.

The reshuffle comes just weeks after COP26 in Glasgow, which shone the spotlight brighter than ever before on the UK's climate aspirations. However, the past month has also seen Boris Johnson face significant criticism over his handling of government sleaze allegations and cut-backs to rail plans in the north of England, and the gap between the Conservatives and Labour has narrowed in the polls, prompting speculation of dwindling confidence in the Prime Minister within his own party.

Commenting on his reshuffle yesterday, Starmer said he had opted for a "smaller, more focused Shadow Cabinet that mirrors the shape of the government we are shadowing"

"We must hold the Conservative government to account on behalf of the public and demonstrate that we are the right choice to form the next government," said Starmer. "I look forward to working with the new team to show we are once again a serious party of government, ready to fix the mess the Tories have got the country into and to inspire voters to believe that Britain's best days are ahead of us."