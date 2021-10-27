Net Zero Festival: Futures we want - visions of a global net zero future

In a world where the climate change narrative can feel bleak and overwhelming, it's not always easy to envisage positive outcomes. However, much of the knowledge and many of the solutions we need when it comes to addressing climate change already exist.

The ‘Futures we want' project brings together academics, business, government and citizens to look at innovations and approaches that can deliver a climate resilient, global net zero future that is both feasible and desirable.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Hannah Routh, Deloitte's glimate and sustainability partner and Dr Emily Shuckburgh, director of Cambridge Zero at Cambridge University, shared what their visions are, why it's important that science, business and government work together, and how business can use them to advance their response to climate change.

The conversation, which was chaired by BBC journalist Roger Harrabin, can be watched again in full above.

