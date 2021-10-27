Net Zero Festival: Futures we want - visions of a global net zero future

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Hannah Routh, Deloitte's climate and sustainability partner, and Cambridge University climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh, discuss some of the innovations and approaches that could deliver a climate resilient, global net zero future

In a world where the climate change narrative can feel bleak and overwhelming, it's not always easy to envisage positive outcomes. However, much of the knowledge and many of the solutions we need when it comes to addressing climate change already exist.

The ‘Futures we want' project brings together academics, business, government and citizens to look at innovations and approaches that can deliver a climate resilient, global net zero future that is both feasible and desirable.

At BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Hannah Routh, Deloitte's glimate and sustainability partner and Dr Emily Shuckburgh, director of Cambridge Zero at Cambridge University, shared what their visions are, why it's important that science, business and government work together, and how business can use them to advance their response to climate change.

The conversation, which was chaired by BBC journalist Roger Harrabin, can be watched again in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand by signing up for free on the Net Zero Festival website.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021: The green economy reacts

COP26 Business Briefing: Sign up to Businessgreen's all-you-need-to-know Climate Summit webinar

Most read
01

What does success look like for COP26?

22 October 2021 • 8 min read
02

OECD nations agree to end export credit support for unabated coal power stations

22 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: From commitment to reality - the route net zero for business

25 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Rewilding Britain: Nature restoration can build 'ecosystem of employment'

21 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

'A crucial step': Government unveils funding plan for new nuclear plants

26 October 2021 • 5 min read

More on Climate change

Credti: iStock
Policy

'Thundering wake up call': UN slams political leaders for vast 'emissions gap' ahead of COP26

World needs collective ambition to rise seven-fold to stand a chance of keeping on a 1.5C warming pathway, and to turn 'vague' net zero pledges into action, UN warns

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 October 2021 • 6 min read
Sainsbury's pulls forward net zero target for own operations to 2035
Management

Sainsbury's pulls forward net zero target for own operations to 2035

Retail giant pulls forward its decarbonisation target, bringing it into line with a 1.5C warming trajectory

Bea Tridimas
clock 26 October 2021 • 3 min read
BusinessGreen to host Net Zero Culture Summit
Marketing

BusinessGreen to host Net Zero Culture Summit

Latest virtual Summit to take place on December 7th, bringing together leading experts on how to create a net zero working culture and harness the power of cultural industries to drive climate action

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 25 October 2021 • 2 min read