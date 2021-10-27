Timberland Investment Group plans to restore and protect half of its acquired land in Latin America, and build sustainable tree farms on the other half

A new partnership will see $1bn invested in reforestation across locations in Latin America, the region's largest investment bank BTG Pactual announced today.

The bank's specialist subsidiary Timberland Investment Group (TIG) has partnered with non-profit environmental organisation Conservation International for a new impact-oriented reforestation investment strategy.

Conservation International said it would serve as impact adviser to TIG on the strategy, which aims to invest $1bn over five years in protecting and restoring hundreds of thousands of acres of forests and landscapes in Latin America.

TIG said the investment strategy, which also includes planting millions of trees and supporting community development, aims to deliver climate, environmental and social benefits in addition to financial returns.

"Restoration and reforestation offer one of the greatest opportunities to deliver climate mitigation at the landscape level, together with a host of other benefits for people and the planet," said Garrity Lansing, head of TIG. "Latin America, in particular, offers massive potential for these activities at scale because of ideal growing conditions, technical capacity and market depth. We believe this initiative is another leading example of how the forest sector can deliver financial returns for investors through reforestation, alongside the significant climate, conservation and community impact of restoration and conservation activities."

The investment group plans to acquire deforested land in Latin America, initially targeting Brazil, Uruguay and Chile, for protection, restoration and reforestation. TIG confirmed half of the land will be restored and protected, while the other half will be developed into sustainably managed tree farms. TIG will seek certification from the Forest Stewardship Council's (FSC) sustainability standard for all its acquired properties.

Echoing Mr Lansing's comments, Jack Hurd, executive vice president of global programs at Conservation International said: "Protecting nature is critical to protecting our climate future. Initiatives like this one help chart a new path to a sustainable economy that does just that, all while providing a host of additional benefits to local communities. We look forward to working with TIG."

TIG also announced it plans to invest in processing facilities for the production of climate-positive forest products, such as carbon sequestering wood.

The announcement follows a report published earlier this month by the Network for Greening the Financial System that warned biodiversity loss poses an increasing risk to financial institutions and suggests financial firms build tools to better assess biodiversity risks.