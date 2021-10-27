Emily Shuckburgh

Net Zero Festival: Futures we want - visions of a global net zero future

Climate change

Net Zero Festival: Futures we want - visions of a global net zero future

VIDEO: Hannah Routh, Deloitte's climate and sustainability partner, and Cambridge University climate scientist Dr Emily Shuckburgh, discuss some of the innovations and approaches that could deliver a climate resilient, global net zero future

clock 27 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

What does success look like for COP26?

22 October 2021 • 8 min read
02

OECD nations agree to end export credit support for unabated coal power stations

22 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: From commitment to reality - the route net zero for business

25 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Rewilding Britain: Nature restoration can build 'ecosystem of employment'

21 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Keeping 1.5C alive: Is COP26 on track to deliver on its goals?

21 October 2021 • 21 min read