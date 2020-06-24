Australia
Noah's Rainbow - Raising children in an age of climate crisis
On crying at the climate crisis, the start of a decade of consequences, and the stark difference between ghosts and ancestors
To win a climate election, parties need ambition, not compromise with the fossil fuel industry
It is turning into a 'climate election', but as Marc Hudson argues lessons from Australia suggests environmental campaigners may need to be careful what they wish for
Global Briefing: Hopes build for New York Climate Summit breakthrough
USA offshore wind boost, Dutch climate court case, collapsing clean energy investment in Australia - a round up of green business news from around the world
Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
Your need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Shell closes in on takeover deal for Australian energy supplier ERM Power
Oil giant makes first foray into Australia's competitive power market as it continues drive into consumer energy supply, renewables, and clean technologies
Global Briefing: KLM clears fly less campaign for take-off
Vladimir Putin's worm worries, Green Climate Fund progress, and all the news from around the world this week
Global briefing: Australia approves Adani coal mine
BusinessGreen brings you all the green news from around the world this week
Australia's emissions rise again, putting Paris climate promise in doubt
Data showing increase was released late, in defiance of a senate order, but leaked to a major newspaper, leading to accusations of contempt of parliament
Global briefing: Climate change key priority in groundbreaking NZ 'Wellbeing Budget'
BusinessGreen brings you all the news from around the world this week
Global Briefing: Eden Project heads Down Under
BusinessGreen brings you the latest green business news from around the world
Blow for Australian climate campaigners as ruling coalition scores surprise election victory
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott ousted, but Australian voters opt to stick with ruling Liberal-National Coalition despite its inaction on climate change
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Global briefing: Are coal's prospects going up in smoke?
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Australia PM makes $2bn climate pitch to woo voters
Scott Morrison promises Climate Solutions Fund to deliver 'practical solutions' to climate change, but pledge falls short of rival Labor Party promises
Global Briefing: A weekend of protests planned as climate talks continue
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Global briefing: California backs 2045 carbon-free energy target
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Ousted Australian PM: This government cannot address climate change
Turnbull says party is captured by ideologues with views not based in 'engineering and economics' - he is replaced by treasurer who brought lump of coal to parliament
Global Briefing: VW to launch electric car sharing scheme in Berlin
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Australian leadership spill brings Paris climate exit into play
A challenge against Malcolm Turnbull, triggered by the collapse of a key energy policy, shows an anti-Paris faction is on the rise in Australia's governing party
Global briefing...Australia's Turnbull u-turns on climate policy
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Global briefing: Ontario ditches carbon pricing in climate challenge to Trudeau
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
'Emissions obsession'? Former PM Tony Abbott urges Australia to pull out of Paris Agreement
Prime Minister responsible for signing Australia up to the Paris Agreement now declares withdrawal would boost jobs and cut bills
Australia PM: Coal to play a role in the energy mix "possibly forever"
Malcolm Turnbull supports dirty fuel amid wrangling over energy policy, despite Australia lagging its emission reduction target
Mars goes green Down Under
Power Purchase Agreement will enable food and confectionary firm's Australian arm to be powered by 100 per cent renewables by 2020