Marks & Spencer
Plan A chief Mike Barry to step down from M&S
Pioneer who has spearheaded M&S's market-leading sustainability strategy for 12 years will leave the company on 30 June
MPs demand fashion bosses come clean on industry's pollution impacts
Environmental Audit Committee writes to industry executives demanding more detail on how fashion retailers are mitigating their environmental impact
M&S debuts UK's largest rooftop solar array
East Midlands distribution centre begins generating power from 24,272 solar panels
Sir Stuart Rose to boost green Tory ranks in House of Lords
Former Marks and Spencer boss and founder of Plan A initiative to become a Conservative peer
Blue chips seek to 'redefine capitalism' with green growth campaign
Asda, BT, Cisco, M&S, and others join forces to lobby politicians for sustainable growth strategy
M&S backs Cheshire Oaks to sow seeds for new crop of sustainable stores
Technologies that helped flagship outlet use 42 per cent less energy will be rolled out to carbon-intense Simply Food stores
Sustainable innovations could reap £100bn productivity gains
Accenture, M&S and Business in the Community report identifies huge opportunities in resource efficiency and the circular economy
SAP chief forecasts Brazilian carbon software boom
Supermarket giant Pão de Açúcar poised to set emission reduction targets after becoming first Latin American customer for SAP's carbon management software
Will Defra rein in supermarkets' drifting plastic bag targets?
Jessica Shankleman asks if it's time to force retailers to stop handing out plastic bags to customers
Packaging crackdown gets government boost
Seven firms pledge to cut supply chain waste as new minister urges more retailers to follow suit
Sustainable fish market is all at sea, claims report
Marks & Spencer and Waitrose top list for helping customers buy " sustainable fish", but many other products carry baffling green labels
Sainsbury's targets tinned tomatoes in war on packaging
Supermarket giant to replace tomato tins with cartons in effort to cut packaging and emissions
M&S signs green power deal
Agreement is seen as a major step towards achieving the retailer’s environmental objectives
United Biscuits signs sustainable palm oil deal
WWF hopes deal will encourage more retailers to shun non-certified palm oil
Common standard for carbon neutrality under development
The development of PAS 2060 is being supported by organisations including Marks & Spencer and Eurostar