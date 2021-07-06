Concrete Action for Climate: Global cement industry launches decarbonisation coalition

Concrete and cement production accounts for around eight per cent of global CO2: iStock

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has teamed up with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to launch a new collaborative coalition today aimed at guiding the industry's path towards delivering 'carbon neutral' concrete by 2050.

The Concrete Action for Climate (CAC) initiative, which represents companies that account for 40 per cent of the global concrete and cement industry through the GCCA's membership, aims to attract further expertise from the wider built environment sector, business, civil society, governments, and investors to help accelerate efforts to decarbonise the hard-to-abate sector.

The production of cement and concrete is central to building materials worldwide, yet despite the industry having proportionally cut its emissions by a fifth since 1990, it still accounts for around eight per cent of global CO2 emissions, largely due to its reliance on fossil fuels for manufacturing processes.

Last year the GCCA set out its target to achieve a net zero emissions concrete and cement sector worldwide by 2050, before recently launching an innovation challenge aimed at advancing development of low carbon technologies such as carbon capture and concrete recycling methods.

The new CAC initiative announced this week is designed to help co-ordinate global climate action across the concrete and cement sector, for example through stimulating demand for more sustainable materials, ensuring appetite for appropriate financing, and securing policy support for new low carbon technologies.

Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of CAC and chairman of the board at cement giant HeidelbergCement, said it was "encouraging and exciting to see influential, global organisations from across the world come together to support the cement and concrete industry on its path to carbon neutrality".

"Concrete is vital to the development of the modern world, being used to develop key infrastructure like safe homes, bridges, hospitals as well as supporting the transition to clean energy," he said. "Strong action to improve the sustainability of cement and concrete is already underway, but the industry needs to engage and collaborate with others to help drive collective action towards achieving carbon neutral concrete for the world."

Alongside the CAC, GCCA members are also working on a comprehensive roadmap - scheduled for launch at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November - which the trade association said would help outline the pathway to net zero emissions for the sector, complete with measurable milestones and a shared commitment for agreed actions.

Nigel Topping, UN High Level Climate Action Champion for COP26, said the launch of the CAC was "a strong demonstration of the cement and concrete industry's commitment to completely decarbonising their entire supply chain".

"Now we must implement this ambition with the rapid uptake of green cement and concrete across the industrial ecosystem," he added. "We look forward to seeing more cement and concrete companies join the Race to Zero and drive forward these fundamental shifts to deliver a zero carbon world in time."

CAC said its work would form part of the Mission Possible Partnership, a group of influential global leaders in industrial decarbonisation, finance, policy, and business that are striving to trigger systems change in the world's most carbon-intensive industries.

Anthony Hobley, co-executive director at the Mission Possible Platform and an executive fellow at the World Economic Forum think tank, welcomed the formation of the new group.

"CAC will work across the built environment value chain to create demand for green and low carbon cement and concrete, while also ensuring that the finance and policy is in place to drive innovation and a lasting change to how the industry operates," he said.