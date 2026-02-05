The Emperor's New Clothes: Why culture is a climate solution

clock • 6 min read
Credit: Climate Spring
Image:

Credit: Climate Spring

In order to harness culture as a climate solution, investment is needed in leading creatives and producers with editorial freedom, as well as in the development of a commercial distribution strategy.

We are at the point in the story where the child in the crowd is about to point at the naked emperor and the pretence can no longer be maintained. The swindler deceit is revealed as the false promises...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Management

Highland Spring's Emily Bond: 'The next phase of sustainability must look beyond carbon alone'
Management

Highland Spring's Emily Bond: 'The next phase of sustainability must look beyond carbon alone'

Highland Spring Group's head of sustainability discusses efforts to build a UK-wide deposit return scheme and why the businesses leading on sustainability aren't the ones claiming to have 'solved' the challenge

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2026 • 7 min read
'More resilient than recent headlines suggest': Sustainability execs insist environmental action remains 'strategic priority'
Management

'More resilient than recent headlines suggest': Sustainability execs insist environmental action remains 'strategic priority'

Survey of senior executives at global corporates reveals sustainability maintains boardroom support, but is still too often misunderstood and under-resourced

Amber Rolt
clock 29 January 2026 • 3 min read
ESG's next chapter: Simpler rules, harder reality
Management

ESG's next chapter: Simpler rules, harder reality

Linklaters' Rachel Barrett explores the five themes poised to shape the global ESG regulatory and policy agenda in 2026

Rachel Barrett, Linklaters
clock 29 January 2026 • 3 min read