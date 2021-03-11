'Tomorrow's heat is today's opportunity': UK gas networks publish 2021 green gas plan

Gas companies set out their priorities for the coming year, as ScottishPower launches plan for green hydrogen hub in Scottish Highlands

The UK's major gas network companies have announced their intention to move forward with research and plans that enable the injection of more low carbon gas into Britain's gas grid.

The Energy Network Association (ENA) this morning published an annual roadmap for its Gas Goes Green programme, which sets out how the sector intends to start replacing the fossil fuel gas that heats the majority of homes in the UK with greener alternatives, in particular hydrogen and biomethane, over the coming year.

The plan sets out a number of priorities for the sector, including a promise to produce plans for how gas networks can deliver on the government's target of blending 20 per cent of hydrogen in Britain's gas network from 2023.

Another key focus set out in the blueprint is for gas networks to start establishing the right licensing agreements to build the infrastructure needed for hydrogen use in industrial regions of the UK.

The industry will also be focused on boosting biomethane production, creating new green gas markets for farmers, and finding ways to convert existing biogas power plants so that they can inject biomethane to the gas grid, according to the document.

"With high ambitions ahead of COP26 later this year, it has never been truer to say that tomorrow's heat is today's opportunity," said ENA green gas champion Chris Train. "These plans set out how Britain's gas networks can reduce carbon emissions from Britain's homes through the work they are delivering, and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead of us as we take the next steps on that journey."

The decarbonisation of the UK's housing stock presents a major challenge to the UK's net zero agenda, with housing accounting for more than a quarter of the UK's carbon footprint and half the market currently boasting an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of D or less. The government's decision to slash its flagship green retrofit programme earlier this year has led to a wave of calls for fresh regulation and investment that can help transition the UK's homes to low carbon heating systems.

Meanwhile, debates over which green heat technologies are likely to dominate the market continue, with energy network companies' vision for replacing fossil fuel gas in pipes with low carbon alternatives weighed against calls for the replacement of gas-based heating systems with electric and ground-source heat pumps. The ENA's plans were unveiled in the same week as a new report argued that heat pumps present a lower cost pathway for decarbonising domestic heating when compared to hydrogen.

Today, the ENA said it would be running a number of events, webinars, and digital activity linked to the programme of work setting out its green agenda and highlighting how ramping up hydrogen and biomethane production provides opportunities to reduce emissions from UK industry and the housing stock, while supporting green jobs and skills.

The industry group's roadmap comes less than a week after plans were unveiled by ScottishPower and drinks companies Glenmorangie, Whyte and Mackay, and Diageo to build a green hydrogen hub on the Cromarty Firth in north-east Scotland.

The project, dubbed the North of Scotland Hydrogen Programme, would provide the companies with zero carbon hydrogen fuel that can decarbonise fuel for distilleries and malting plants in the region, according to an update from the partners.

Scotland's energy minister Paul Wheelhouse toasted the project, which is being privately funded, as an "exciting example of collaboration and regional hydrogen innovation" that would showcase "the significant potential hydrogen presents in Scotland" while generating opportunities for workers currently dependent on the region's large oil and gas sector.

"It is clear that hydrogen will not only help us end our contribution to causing climate change, but could also create significant economic opportunities in Scotland and, in helping sustain new economic opportunities in a port that has a long track record as a supply chain hub for offshore energy developments," Wheelhouse said. "It will also support the just transition of the North Sea supply chain."

Power for the hydrogen production hub will be supplied from current and future wind farms off the coast of Cromarty Firth, as well as onshore schemes, according to the partners, who noted that more than a dozen offshore wind sites are set to be developed over the coming years near the proposed plant.

ScottishPower emphasised the port's deep waters, existing facilities, location at the end of the gas grid, and proximity to large amounts of renewable energy capacity made the area a suitable location for a green hydrogen hub.

The utility's hydrogen director Barry Curruthers noted the project would continue a long tradition of clean energy in the region. "The Highlands of Scotland have been at the heart of the renewable energy revolution over the past two decades and now they look set to be at the centre of the green hydrogen revolution," he said. "We look forward to working with our partners on this project and begin our wider work to deliver green hydrogen across the UK."

ScottishPower has been significantly ramping up its plans to develop green hydrogen, last month announcing it would work with Global Energy Group explore the feasibility of producing and using green hydrogen at the Port of Nigg.