Zoom in on Net Zero - with BloombergNEF founder Michael Liebreich

VIDEO: One of the world's foremost clean energy experts sits down with BusinessGreen's James Murray for a chat about all things net zero

Michael Liebreich is one of world's leading experts on the net zero transition, having founded what is now Bloomberg New Energy Finance in 2004, where he still serves as a senior contributor on top of his many other ventures.

As well as leading his own company, Liebreich Associates, he is a renowned speaker and writer on all aspects of the green energy revolution, and an investor in a host of exciting clean tech start-ups.

In our latest Zoom in on Net Zero video interview, Liebreich joined BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray to discuss the entrepreneur's latest net zero pathfinder cities initiative, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, and the need for a 'whole systems' approach to decarbonising the economy. The interview can be watched in full above.