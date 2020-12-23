The government should reverse the VAT rise for domestic energy storage systems
The government's overarching ambition is welcome, but we now need a detailed policy agenda to make net zero a reality, writes the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska
Here at the REA we are well used to a flurry of new policy being announced just before the end of the year, but this advent has been a real bumper few weeks. It has not just simply been about the sheer...
Zoom in on Net Zero - with BloombergNEF founder Michael Liebreich
VIDEO: One of the world's foremost clean energy experts sits down with BusinessGreen's James Murray for a chat about all things net zero
'Gold standard': Bankers draft net zero rules for financial services sector
Bankers for Net Zero alliance convened by All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fair Business Banking unveils framework for sector's role in accelerating UK decarbonisation
'Business exists to address challenges': Ingka Group's Karol Gobczynski on net zero problem-solving
The head of climate and energy at Ingka Group, which owns the majority of Ikea stores, sits down with BusinessGreen to discuss the company's sustainability plans and why investment now will secure the company's future profitability