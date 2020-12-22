'Gold standard': Bankers draft net zero rules for financial services sector

Bankers for Net Zero alliance convened by All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fair Business Banking unveils framework for sector's role in accelerating UK decarbonisation

A new framework has been launched to guide UK banks' decarbonisation efforts in the lead up to next year's vital COP26 climate conference, focusing on fossil fuel divestment, climate-responsible advocacy, and net zero targets.

Publishing the draft framework this week, the Bankers for Net Zero alliance dubbed its decarbonisation checklist the "most ambitious set of climate change commitments for bankers to date", arguing the rules represented a "gold standard" for a sector that has long been accused of lagging on climate action.

The framework, which is under consultation, stresses that financial institutions must establish net zero climate targets for no later than 2050 and establish a clear date for the end of all fossil fuel and deforestation-linked lending if they want to help steer the economy on pathway towards net zero emissions.

The latter point will be welcomed by green campaigners, who have argued that the recent wave of net zero pledges unveiled by major banks lately are meaningless without a clear date for phasing out financing of fossil fuel companies and businesses responsible for deforestation.

Firms must also publish and implement a comprehensive climate strategy that clearly discloses the warming scenario their targets have been aligned with and which set out a trajectory for how activities will be decarbonised, Bankers for Net Zero said.

The framework also demands that firms publicly and transparently measure progress, actively advocate for interventions that accelerate the transition to net zero, and prioritise support for innovation and emerging approaches to decarbonisation.

The rules have been drafted by Bankers for Net Zero as the UK's official contribution to a global net zero banking initiative being organised by a string of organisations dubbed the COP26 Finance Coalition Coordination Mechanism (FCCM).

The global push, which is being coordinated by WWF, CDP, UN Principles Responsible Investment, UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association, The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) and Make My Money Matter, is working to ensure that finance sector-focused climate initiatives are aligned with the objectives of next autumn's COP26 climate conference.

The Bankers for Net Zero alliance, which counts Barclays, Triodos, ClearBank, Handelsbanken, Ecology and Tide among its members, confirmed this week that it has now appointed a 16-strong steering committee that includes representatives from its participating banks as well as the Grantham Research Institute's Nick Robins and COP26 High Level Climate Champion Nigel Topping.

The group, which was convened by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fair Business Banking, research and advisory firm Volans, and sustainable finance consultancy Re:Pattern, aims to help clarify the role banks can play, with the help of regulation and policy, in the UK's journey towards net zero emissions. It said it aimed to facilitate "coherent discussions" about what the transition means for the sector and its relationship with the wider business community.

"Whether globally or nationally, climate change is an issue facing all sectors in the UK and we must take the opportunity afforded by COP26 to ensure that the UK's response to this issue is world leading," said Kevin Hollinrake, chair of the APPG on Fair Business Banking. "Bankers for Net Zero will be playing its part in achieving net zero by pushing for meaningful action in the financial services industry, we look forward to working with our remarkable colleagues at the FCCM and the COP26 team."