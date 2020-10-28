Pressure mounts on PM for ambitious UK climate plan 'as soon as possible'

The COP26 UN climate change summit is due to be co-hosted by the UK and Italy in Glasgow in November 2021

Faith groups, health professionals, youth climate leaders and academics join Conservative MPs and former world leaders in urging UK to ramp up Paris Agreement target

Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to come up with an ambitious decarbonisation plan ahead of COP26 next year, with a major coalition of health professionals, academics, faith and youth leaders today joining calls from Conservative MPs and former world leaders for UK to demonstrate strong climate leadership in the run up to the critical UN summit.

In a series of letters to the Prime Minister today, various groups representing millions of people in the UK and overseas urge the government to deliver a "world-leading" climate plan to the UN in support of the Paris Agreement "as early as possible this year" or well ahead of COP26 in November 2021.

Such a plan - or Nationally-Determined Contribution (NDC) in UN jargon - should "at the very least" aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5C by the end of the century and the UK's 2050 net zero target, and should be achieved entirely through domestic action without the use of international carbon credits, according to the letter from faith groups.

Spearheaded by The Climate Coalition and the Faith for the Climate campaign, the letter from faith groups is signed by a host of Catholic, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Quakers, and Methodist leaders, and urges the UK to do its "fair share" of global effort towards the world keeping within the 1.5C target.

"This is an historic moment for global leadership from the UK, to put forward a world-leading NDC to inspire all other nations of the world to do the same - arguably the most important investment that could be made in all our futures," their letter states.

Part of a coordinated effort today, a similar letter to the PM from academics and researchers at 48 universities are also calling for the UK to commit to an enhanced, 1.5C-aligned NDC "as soon as possible", while another today from youth climate leaders makes many of the same demands.

Health professionals have also joined the growing chorus demanding the government take an international lead by coming forward with an enhanced NDC, in a move led by the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change which represents major health bodies for nurses, doctors and surgeons among others.

"As host to the 2021 climate negotiations, the UK must set the standard and soon, with a national climate commitment aligned with scientific guidance and the Paris Agreement, and by doing so, call upon world leaders to commit to a future that is healthy and safe for humanity," said Jeni Miller, executive director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance.

Today's letters follow interventions from The Elders last week, a group of former world leaders including former Irish President Mary Robinson and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon who also urged the UK to deliver a more ambitious NDC. Meanwhile, over 40 Conservative MPs and Lords also sent a letter to the PM last week making much the same demands.

It comes as the UK gears up to host a 'launchpad' event alongside the UN in early December designed as a platform for countries to come forward with more ambitious climate pledges, as is required ever five years under the terms of the Paris Agreement, which first agreed at COP21 in 2015. And while the UK has promised to deliver a comprehensive net zero strategy and updated Paris Agreement plan ahead of COP26 next year, a precise timetable remains unclear and it has yet to announce a firm 2030 target, even despite its hosting role at next month's summit as well as COP26.

In response, the government said it was "taking every opportunity to build on the UK's fantastic track record for tackling climate change" as it touted the PM's hotly-anticipated speech in the coming weeks in which he is expected to announce a raft of green economy commitments.

"This month the Prime Minister outlined ambitious plans to build back greener by making the UK the world leader in clean wind energy, which is just one part of his ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution, which will be set out further this year," the government said in a statement.

However, it declined to commit to unveiling any new climate strategies in support of the Paris Agreement before the end of the year. "In December, the UK will co-host the Climate Ambition Summit for world leaders to bring forward plans to cut carbon emissions and set net zero targets in the run up to COP26 next year," it said.

Elsewhere today, however, COP26 President and Business Secretary Alok Sharma has written an opinion article in the South Korean press as the country officially announced a new net zero goal today, in which he states: "I also hope to announce a more challenging GHG reduction target (NDC) before COP26."



