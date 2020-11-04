Schroders: Steps towards net zero carbon emissions

VIDEO: Schroders' staff discuss the asset manager's aim to become a net zero business and source all of its electricity from renewable sources

At the end of 2019, Schroders set a target to become a net zero carbon business.

This means we have committed to not only reduce our operational greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) globally but to also remove the unavoidable GHGs we produce by investing in credible offsetting projects such as reforestation.

We continue to look at ways to cut our global operational carbon footprint, and we've made reductions every year since 2015. We've also committed to buying 100 per cent renewable electricity, globally, by 2025. We also recognise that to be a truly net zero business, we must also look at the impact our investments are having on the environment too, and we're developing our approach.

In this short video, we catch up with some of our colleagues in London to talk about our operational aims and a few ways they are playing their part too.

Schroders is a partner of the Net Zero Festival. Find out more about Schroders' corporate responsibility efforts here.