'All about the sun': Solar plant powers up at Sol brewery

Inauguration of solar plant at Sol brewery in Netherlands will help parent company Heineken reach goal of achieving 70 per cent renewable energy across its production facilities

Sol beer is set to live up to its name, after brewer Heineken announced the South Holland brewery that supplies the drink to dozens of countries around the world is now powered entirely by onsite solar energy.

Beer drinkers in the UK, Australia, South Africa, and Germany can now purchase Sol beer brewed with solar energy, after more than 9,000 panels were switched on at the Netherlands brewery that supplies the drink to more than 50 markets, Heineken announced today.

"As the brand's name suggests, Sol is all about the sun and aims to inspire people to connect to the positive energy that comes from it," said Diederik Vos, global brand director. "‘Brewed with Solar Energy' is a great way to reinforce our authentic, longstanding connection to the sun, while taking care of the planet and its people."

All excess energy produced by the panels installed at the brewery will be channelled into the local electricity grid, benefitting neighbouring communities, Heineken added.

The transition of the plant away from fossil fuels is a milestone in Heineken's ongoing plans to decarbonise its operations and will help the beer company meet its goal of securing 70 per cent of the power used at its production facilities from renewables by 2030, it said.

Vos emphasised the initiative had been motivated by growing demand from consumers for environmentally responsible products. "It is our responsibility to conduct business in a way that can be a positive force for change and to provide people with a product that fits increasingly sustainable-minded preferences," he said.

The inauguration of Heineken's solar-powered brewery is one of a number of sustainability developments recently touted by brewing companies looking to boost their green credentials to consumers in the wake of the pandemic that has slashed demand for their products as bars, cafes, and restaurants closed to slow spread of virus.

Just last week, for example, rival brewing giant Ab InBev announced that it would be trialling blockchain technology to give drinkers of Leffe beer better oversight over where the barley in their drink was produced and made.