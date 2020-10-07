Net Zero Festival: Is decarbonisation a pipe dream or the new reality for oil and gas?

ECIU's Richard Black grills Shell's Sinead Lynch and Colette Cohen from the Oil & Gas Technology Centre on the sector's ability to forge an effective decarbonisation pathway

Few sectors face a bigger decarbonisation challenge than the global oil and gas industry.

Pilloried by some as climate criminals, and hailed by others as critical allies in the global fight against climate change, the oil and gas sector has a defining role to play in the transition to a net zero emission economy. And, in recent months, a number of the world's biggest oil and gas companies - including, Shell, BP, and Repsol - have unveiled new net zero goals.

However, huge questions remain over how one of the world's most carbon intensive industries can overhaul the core of business and move towards green energy technologies in order to deliver on those targets.

Exploring these questions and more, Shell's UK country chair Sinead Lynch and Oil & Gas Technology Centre CEO Colette Cohen joined former BBC environment correspondent and now director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank for a fascinating discussion during BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival last week.

The interview - which touches on the drivers behind Shell's net zero goal, whether global oil demand has peaked, and the potential market for natural solutions and CO2 offsets - is available to watch in full above.

