ECIU
COP25: Nations promise 2020 action as crunch climate talks reach Madrid crossroads
Opposing countries are refusing to budge as this year's crunch climate talks draw towards their final day, despite surge of ambitious pledges from businesses
Study: Net zero targets spreading around the world at 'startling' rate
ECIU analysis highlights how a significant chunk of the global economy is already subject to existing or planned net zero emissions targets
UK Capacity Market secures green light from EU following State Aid probe
Government says it expects back-up power auction scheme to soon be restored, with almost £1bn of back-payments to be made to generators in January
Report: Boost renewables for 'no-regrets insurance' against nuclear gap
The UK should scale up solar and wind to make up looming potential shortfall in nuclear energy capacity, ECIU argues
How climate contrarianism soared… then shot itself in the foot
Richard Black reflects on Denied - his new book on the rise and decline of UK climate scepticism
Car firms' advertising spend for EVs fell in 2017
Manufacturers spent 32 per cent less in 2017 on advertising electric vehicles than a year earlier
Planning tweak delivers 'glimmer of hope' for onshore wind repowering projects
Government revises National Planning Policy Framework to enable English local authorities to green light proposals to upgrade or repower existing wind farms
'This is not the end of the journey': What next for UK tidal energy?
Having turned down state funding for Swansea Bay project, can the UK still become a world leader in tidal energy technology?
'Repowering' older onshore wind turbines could save billpayers millions, analysis finds
ECIU analysis argues repowering older turbines rather than shutting them down could boost cheap energy in the UK
Record-breaker: British wind power output tops 10GW
BREAKING: Output from UK wind farms exceeds 10GW for first time ever thanks to blustery winter weather
Report: UK's 'outdated' onshore wind ban blocks cheapest form of new energy
ECIU analysis finds 1GW of new onshore wind would cost £30m a year less than 1GW of offshore wind and £100m less than new nuclear or biomass
Brexit bonfire of EU energy efficiency rules 'could add £90 to bills'
Analysis by ECIU finds cutting EU red tape on vacuum cleaners and lightbulbs standards could lead to a huge hike in UK electricity demand
Ofgem confirms 93 per cent cut in local power generator payments
Experts warn of blow to decentralised renewable energy projects - and diesel generators - as regulator confirms it will cut embedded payments from around £47/kW to between £3-7/kW
Poll: Brits overwhelmingly back Paris Agreement and Climate Change Act
Two-thirds of British public think Britain should remain part of the Paris Agreement and 69 per cent think Climate Change Act should remain law, new survey reveals
Vampire arguments that put growth before green are no way to secure a prosperous post-Brexit Britain
Any new trade deal that features 'less climate concern' will simply allow polluting foreign companies to undercut greener UK rivals
Study: UK leads G7 at cutting emissions and growing economy
Report shows that in the 25 years since the Rio Earth Summit the UK has delivered the best economic performance and the deepest carbon emission cuts of any G7 state
Climate change could spell floods, heatwaves and droughts for UK, government warns
Government gives backing to six urgent priority areas over the next five years to better ready the UK for the growing impact of climate change