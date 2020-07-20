Zoom in on Net Zero with Envision Digital's Sylvie Ouziel

VIDEO: International president of energy giant's digital arm joins BusinessGreen to discuss the challenges and opportunities of building a net zero global energy system

Sylvie Ouziel has almost three decades experience in business and technology leadership roles, having held executive positions at both Allianz and Accenture before joining clean energy and technology giant Envision Group earlier this year.
As international president for Envision Digital, Ouziel oversees the firm's suite of applications and software services aimed at supporting the global clean energy transition, and also sits on the board of its Formula E team Envision Virgin Racing.

In our latest 'Zoom in on Net Zero' interview as part of the Net Zero Leadership Hub, hosted in partnership with BT, Ouziel sits down for a video call with BusinessGreen deputy editor Michael Holder for a wide ranging discussion touching on the European Green Deal, unlocking investment in renewables and smart grids, the burgeoning world of electric motorsport, and the crucial role of digital technologies in supporting the transition to clean energy worldwide.

 

The Net Zero Leadership Hub is brought to you in partnership with BT, as part of its support for the Net Zero Leadership Stream at the world's first Net Zero Festival this autumn. All the content on the Hub is fully editorially independent unless otherwise stated. You can find out more about the Net Zero Festival and reserve your place here.

