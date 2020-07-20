Zoom in on Net Zero with Envision Digital's Sylvie Ouziel

VIDEO: International president of energy giant's digital arm joins BusinessGreen to discuss the challenges and opportunities of building a net zero global energy system

Sylvie Ouziel has almost three decades experience in business and technology leadership roles, having held executive positions at both Allianz and Accenture before joining clean energy and technology giant Envision Group earlier this year.

As international president for Envision Digital, Ouziel oversees the firm's suite of applications and software services aimed at supporting the global clean energy transition, and also sits on the board of its Formula E team Envision Virgin Racing.