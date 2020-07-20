Will Covid-19 change the daily commute?

  • Trewin Restorick, Hubbub
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

With millions avoiding long commutes to work from home, Hubbub's Trewin Restorick asks whether the '15 minute city' could become a normal way of life in future

Polling by Hubbub and the Behavioural Insights Team - aka the 'Nudge Unit' - suggests that a significant number of companies are considering moving away from large central offices and will instead have...

To continue reading...

More on Transport

More news