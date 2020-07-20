Will Covid-19 change the daily commute?
With millions avoiding long commutes to work from home, Hubbub's Trewin Restorick asks whether the '15 minute city' could become a normal way of life in future
Polling by Hubbub and the Behavioural Insights Team - aka the 'Nudge Unit' - suggests that a significant number of companies are considering moving away from large central offices and will instead have...
More news
Can lessons from the past shape our net zero future?
It pays to look back when planning the road to net zero, writes Ben Spry of npower Business Solutions
'Golden opportunity': MPs urge government to 'supercharge' a green recovery for aviation
Cross party group of 35 MPs call on Chancellor to invest £500m towards developing green aviation fuels and technologies in wake of Covid-19
Fruit-picking robots and carbon-saving animal feeds: Government confirms £24m agri-tech funding boost
Nine new projects to share latest wave of government's green farming R&D funding
Zoom in on Net Zero with Envision Digital's Sylvie Ouziel
VIDEO: International president of energy giant's digital arm joins BusinessGreen to discuss the challenges and opportunities of building a net zero global energy system