Zoom in on Net Zero with PRASEG's Bim Afolami, MP

VIDEO: Conservative MP and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Renewable and Sustainable Energy Group joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss net zero, COP26, environmental taxes and delivering a green recovery from Covid-19

Despite having only been elected to Parliment as the Conservative member for Hitchin and Harpenden in the 2017 general election, Bim Afolami has quickly emerged as one of the leading advocates for the green economy on the Tory benches and was recently confirmed as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Renewable and Sustainable Energy Group (PRASEG).

In our latest 'Zoom in on Net Zero' interview as part of the Net Zero Leadership Hub, hosted in partnership with BT, Afolami sits down for a video call with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss how he came to recognise the urgency of decarbonising the economy, his hopes for PRASEG and politicans across all parties playing a key role in preparations for COP26, building a green recovery from Covid-19, and whether environental taxes and culture wars risk undermining the net zero transition.

