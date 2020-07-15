The UK must not go back to the old normal
Beyond the stimulus measures announced last week, fundamental policy and institutional decisions are needed for a lasting and transformative economic recovery, argues Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group
The UK government has set out some encouraging ambitions in recent weeks with the Prime Minister committing to "build back greener" and the Chancellor of the Exchequer pledging to oversee "a green economic...
