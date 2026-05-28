The climate fight must involve social media creators

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Trust and influence may have already shifted to social media, where fossil fuel interests are backing creators -climate organisations must catch up

The world of information has radically transformed right under our noses. Today, fewer people get their news from traditional print, broadcast, or even web outlets than before, turning instead to independent...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Marketing

Dystopian novel about the 'Disneyfication of nature' wins £10,000 Climate Fiction Prize
Marketing

Dystopian novel about the 'Disneyfication of nature' wins £10,000 Climate Fiction Prize

Helen Phillips takes home award for novel Hum which depicts a near future impacted by climate change, where green spaces are limited and humans yearn for nature and clean air

Amber Rolt
clock 28 May 2026 • 3 min read
Fully booked: UK Green Business Awards sold out for 2026
Marketing

Fully booked: UK Green Business Awards sold out for 2026

UK's most prestigious green businesses awards is now fully booked

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 22 May 2026 • 1 min read
Study: Plant-based proteins offer 'buffer against meat price inflation'
Marketing

Study: Plant-based proteins offer 'buffer against meat price inflation'

Research from Madre Brava shows increase in meat prices across Europe mean plant-based proteins are now the more affordable option

Amber Rolt
clock 20 May 2026 • 3 min read