The climate fight must involve social media creators

Trust and influence may have already shifted to social media, where fossil fuel interests are backing creators -climate organisations must catch up
The world of information has radically transformed right under our noses. Today, fewer people get their news from traditional print, broadcast, or even web outlets than before, turning instead to independent...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis