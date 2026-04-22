YSL Beauty lifts the lid on its sustainability glow up

YSL Beauty lifts the lid on its sustainability glow up

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read

YSL's new global sustainability and scientific director, Dania Blin, tells BusinessGreen how she plans to bolster the brand's 'scientific backbone' and balance sustainability and luxury in its product design

Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Beauty recently appointed Dania Blin to front its clean beauty, natural ingredient, and circularity strategies as the French fashion house's new global sustainability and scientific...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Mondelēz International cuts emissions by a fifth in 2025

'Actions don't match the narrative': EV industry slams HMRC appeal against public charging VAT ruling

More on R&D

Study: Mining for energy transition materials 'not a major source' of emissions
R&D

Study: Mining for energy transition materials 'not a major source' of emissions

New global dataset finds non-coal mining contributed just 0.54 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2024

Amber Rolt
clock 13 March 2026 • 3 min read
Sustainable Innovation Accelerator: L'Oréal and CISL unveil first start-ups selected for €100m programme
R&D

Sustainable Innovation Accelerator: L'Oréal and CISL unveil first start-ups selected for €100m programme

Thirteen start-ups join first cohort of L'AcceleratOR programme, which aims to deliver critical sustainability solutions for the global beauty sector

Amber Rolt
clock 14 January 2026 • 3 min read
Ofwat launches latest £50m water innovation challenge
R&D

Ofwat launches latest £50m water innovation challenge

Latest wave of funding awards to form part of £400m programme designed to tackle water security and pollution challenges

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 September 2025 • 3 min read