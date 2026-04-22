YSL Beauty lifts the lid on its sustainability glow up

YSL's new global sustainability and scientific director, Dania Blin, tells BusinessGreen how she plans to bolster the brand's 'scientific backbone' and balance sustainability and luxury in its product design
Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Beauty recently appointed Dania Blin to front its clean beauty, natural ingredient, and circularity strategies as the French fashion house's new global sustainability and scientific...
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