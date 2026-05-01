Global Briefing: White House to pay $900m to stop two more US offshore wind projects

President Trump's attacks on renewables continue, European air quality concerns continue, and a major green cement breakthrough is confirmed
Democrats in Congress have reportedly launched a probe into a spate of recent moves by the White House that has seen it pay billions of dollars to energy developers to ditch offshore wind projects and...
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