EXPLAINER: BusinessGreen unpacks Danone's $1bn purchase of Huel, and what fuelled the food and beverage giant's appetite for plant-based nutrition
In late March, Danone announced that it had agreed to buy plant-based nutrition brand Huel for $1.15bn, as the French food and beverage giant continued its expansion into the so-called 'complete nutrition'...
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