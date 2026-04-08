Fermtech secures £2.5m backing to scale production of cocoa made from crop waste

Oxford-based start up secures seed funding to help roll out sustainable cocoa alternative as climate change continues to push up chocolate prices worldwide
Fermtech has secured £2.5m in seed investment to help increase production of its sustainable cocoa powder alternative made from crop waste, the Oxford-based biotech start up announced today. Proceeds...
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