Fermtech secures £2.5m backing to scale production of cocoa made from crop waste

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Fermtech CEO Andy Clayton | Credit: Fermtech
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Fermtech CEO Andy Clayton | Credit: Fermtech

Oxford-based start up secures seed funding to help roll out sustainable cocoa alternative as climate change continues to push up chocolate prices worldwide

Fermtech has secured £2.5m in seed investment to help increase production of its sustainable cocoa powder alternative made from crop waste, the Oxford-based biotech start up announced today. Proceeds...

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Stuart Stone
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