Government greenlights 'UK's largest' solar power project in Lincolnshire

DESNZ touts solar as 'one of the cheapest forms of power available' in the UK as it approves plans for Springwell Solar Farm
An 800MW solar power project in Lincolnshire has been given the go-ahead by the government today, in what is expected to be one of the UK's largest once it is phased into operation before the end of the...
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