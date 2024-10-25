Net Zero Festival 2024: In photos

The Net Zero Festival may have now drawn to a close for 2024, but the two-day extravaganza of green business leaders, experts, innovative thinkers and top politicians - plus the thousands of delegates who attended - lives on in our photo gallery above.

Taking place at the Business Design Centre in Islington, Central London, the fifth edition of the event in as many years featured over 100 expert speakers, scores of exhibitors, and a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, case studies, and workshops across four stages - all dedicated to advancing the transition to a net zero, nature-positive economy.

Our deepest thanks to everyone who attended and presented, and of course to our event sponsors: Axis, Bryt Energy, BSI, the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), Carbon Limiting Technologies, Cullinan Studio, Equans, Eunomia, Fleet MPS, Gamma Risk, Innovate UK, Laing O'Rourke, Rail Delivery Group, Reckitt, RSPB, the Carbon Literary Project, the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), WWF, and the Woodland Trust.