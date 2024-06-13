UK Green Business Awards 2024: In photos

The great and good of the green economy all came together last night for the biggest UK Green Business Awards yet - and they did not disappoint.

In a packed out central London venue, over 550 people from across the green economy gathered together to celebrate another massive year of success and progress, with 27 worthy winners taking home awards, in addition to a further 39 Highly Commended entries. A list of all the winners and entries can be seen here.

Compered by the fantastic 'climate comedian' Stuart Goldsmith, the evening saw a speeches from BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray, Politician of the Year and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Juliet Davenport OBE.

Relive the top moments and memories in our photo gallery slideshow above.

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.