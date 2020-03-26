Chris Skidmore
'We won't make it worse': UK becomes first major economy to pass historic net zero law
World-leading target to fully decarbonise the economy by 2050 is now on the UK statute book
UK and Colombia ink climate partnership to promote green growth
UK commits £8.5m to help Colombia protect and monetise biodiversity reserves, invest in low emission vehicles and green country's finance sector
Claire Perry takes ministerial leave of absence
Family illness means Universities Minister Chris Skidmore will temporarily take over climate brief