Rugeley coal station generated electricity for over 50 years until it finally closed for good in 2016, since which time site operator Engie - now known as EQUANS - has started writing another, greener chapter for the Staffordshire town.

The company has opted to turn the former coal station site into a new low carbon community, with plans for hundreds of homes, businesses and a school all powered by green energy, in a bid to turn the town's carbon intensive past into a greener future.