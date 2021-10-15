Could the US start up open up a whole new front for the carbon capture industry?
Climate tech solutions can sometimes seem vexingly distant on the horizon, but as climate impacts bear down hard, the urgency of the problem is palpable. That's why it's invigorating to see a solution...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial