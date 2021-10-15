The Queen has voiced her frustration at world leaders' inaction on climate change in unguarded comments which criticise those who "talk but don't do" in response to the climate crisis.

The UK's longest-serving monarch's comments were picked up while she was speaking to the Duchess of Cornwall and Plaid Cymru politician Elin Jones at an event to mark the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff yesterday, and have subsequently been widely reported across the media, alongside video clips of the discussion.

"Extraordinary isn't it - I've been hearing all about COP," the Queen appears to say. "Still don't know who is coming. No idea. We only know about people who are not coming. It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do."

Jones agrees with the Queen's comments, arguing that "it's a time for doing". He also references Prince William's comments earlier this week in an interview with the BBC during which the Queen's grandson criticised space tourism and billionaires going into orbit, rather than concentrating on tackling environmental crises on Earth.

Prince William's comments on space tourism were broadcast as part of an exclusive interview with the BBC last night, during which he said: "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

In response to Jones' comments, the Queen breaks into a wide smile and says: "Yes, I read about that."

The news comes amidst growing concerns that a number of key figures may not be attending the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in just a few weeks' time. Reports today suggested Chinese Premier Xi Jinping will not travel to Glasgow, having not left China since the onset of the Covid crisis.

Others unlikely to make an appearance at what is set to be one of the largest and most important political events ever held on British soil include President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, India's Prime Minister Narenda Modi, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

However, this week US President Joe Biden confirmed he would be attending COP26, alongside 12 White House cabinet members and high-level officials, including Climate Envoy and veteran of the Paris negotiations John Kerry, who is expected to be in Glasgow for the full fortnight of talks.

It's official - President Biden will travel to Scotland for #COP26. The gathering in Glasgow will be a pivotal moment on the road towards a more secure, prosperous, and sustainable future for our planet. https://t.co/9XkP3QOPlV pic.twitter.com/IcWpcTgxk8 — Chargé d'Affaires Philip T. Reeker (@USAmbUK) October 14, 2021

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison - who is widely viewed as a climate laggard on the global stage - has also now confirmed his attendance in Glasgow, having previously indicated he would be staying at home.

"It is an important event," Morrison said. "The government will be finalising its position to take to the summit. We're working through those issues with our colleagues and I look forward to those discussions over the next couple of weeks."

The Queen has faced criticism from environmental groups this year after revelations that her lawyers successfully lobbied Scottish ministers for an exemption to a law that requires private land owners to facilitate the construction if pipelines to heat buildings using renewable energy. It means the Queen, a major private landowner in the UK, is the only person in Scotland who is exempt from the law.

However, her exchange in Cardiff comes ahead of a series of appearances by the Royal Family at COP26, where the government is hoping the Windsor's influence and profile can help guarantee global coverage for the event and increase pressure on some nations to increase their decarbonisation efforts.