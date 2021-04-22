From sustainable cocoa to solar-powered beer: 10 of the biggest, best, and quirkiest Earth Day announcements

Aerial view of dyke salt marsh and coastline | Credit: iStock
Aerial view of dyke salt marsh and coastline | Credit: iStock
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Don't have time to cut through the Earth Day noise? We've rounded up some of our favourite announcements from drinks, fashion, consumer goods and tech brands this year

Earth Day is upon us, and this year it is bigger than ever. All eyes are currently on the Biden administration's Climate Leaders Summit and the strenghtened emissions goals announced by the US, UK,...

To continue reading...

More on Marketing

More news