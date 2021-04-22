From sustainable cocoa to solar-powered beer: 10 of the biggest, best, and quirkiest Earth Day announcements
Don't have time to cut through the Earth Day noise? We've rounded up some of our favourite announcements from drinks, fashion, consumer goods and tech brands this year
Earth Day is upon us, and this year it is bigger than ever. All eyes are currently on the Biden administration's Climate Leaders Summit and the strenghtened emissions goals announced by the US, UK,...
More news
From sustainable cocoa to solar-powered beer: 10 of the biggest, best, and quirkiest Earth Day announcements
Don't have time to cut through the Earth Day noise? We've rounded up some of our favourite announcements from drinks, fashion, consumer goods and tech brands this year
Earth Day: US and Japan confirm ambitious new climate targets
Biden administration confirms new national climate action will commit US to cutting emissions by 50 to 52 per cent against 2005 levels by 2030
'Crucial': EU unveils green finance rules as decision delayed on gas and nuclear
Leading finance and investment figures hail EU Commission's latest sustainable finance rules as crucial to net zero and fighting greenwashing
'The cost of inaction is just too high': IKEA to ramp up €4bn clean tech push
Ingka Group, which owns most IKEA stores worldwide, accelerates efforts to power entire value chain with its own renewables capacity