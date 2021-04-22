Earth Day: US and Japan confirm ambitious new climate targets

Biden administration confirms new national climate action will commit US to cutting emissions by 50 to 52 per cent against 2005 levels by 2030

President Biden will today announce a new target for the US to deliver a 50 to 52 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions against 2005 levels by 2030, in a move that should trigger billions of dollars of investment in new low carbon infrastructure.

The announcement is set to form the centre piece of day one of the White House's Climate Leaders Summit, which will today see around 40 leaders from the world's biggest economies come together to discuss how to accelerate global climate action.

The confirmation of the new US target came as reports confirmed Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is to also use the Summit to announce a new 2030 target to cut Japan's carbon emissions by 46 per cent from 2013 levels - a significant strengthening of the previous goal, which aimed for a 26 per cent cut in emissions.

The virtual meeting will also see the EU showcase its new target to cut emissions by 55 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030, while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will showcase the UK's newly adopted carbon budget, which aims to cut emissions 78 per cent against 1990 levels by 2035. Further announcements from other world leaders are also expected over the next two days, while Biden is hoping to ramp up pressure on those governments that are yet to strengthen their national climate action plans to come forward with new goals ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit that is scheduled for Glasgow in November.

The White House confirmed its new emissions target for 2030 will be heart of an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which will be submitted to the UN following the return of the US to the Paris Agreement.

The target represents a significant strengthening of the emissions goals submitted by the Obama administration when the Paris Agreement was brokered in 2015, which required a 26 to 28 per cent reduction in emissions against 2005 levels by 2025.

US emissions have fallen in recent years, as coal plants have been retired and renewables deployment has surged. However, meeting the new target will still require a significant acceleration in decarbonisation across the world's largest economy.

In a fact sheet published alongside the announcement of the new target, the Biden administration said that meeting the decarbonisation targets would be central to the President's high profile jobs and infrastructure plans.

"The United States is not waiting, the costs of delay are too great, and our nation is resolved to act now," the fact sheet states. "Climate change poses an existential threat, but responding to this threat offers an opportunity to support good-paying, union jobs, strengthen America's working communities, protect public health, and advance environmental justice. Creating jobs and tackling climate change go hand in hand - empowering the US to build more resilient infrastructure, expand access to clean air and drinking water, spur American technological innovations, and create good-paying, union jobs along the way."

The plan contains few new policy proposals, with the White House stressing that there are "multiple pathways" available to meet the targets.

However, it does underscore Biden's commitment to the various climate policies and goals that he backed on the campaign trail and sought to advance through a series of executive orders signed within days of taking office.

Specifically, the White House today highlighted plans to develop a zero emission power grid by 2035, support building retrofit programmes, slash tailpipe emissions, enhance carbon sinks, and deploy new technologies to curb industrial emissions.

Manish Bapna, interim president and CEO of the World Resources Institute, hailed the target as "a bold emissions reduction target that should make the world sit up and take note".

"This target will serve as the North Star for President Biden's domestic agenda," he said. "It will create a more equitable and prosperous society. At a time when the country is looking to bounce back from the pandemic, this goal will help unleash millions of good jobs, boost business and drive innovation."

However, he also stressed that "strong policies and investments from the public and private sectors will be essential for the US to reach this goal", adding that "to fully re-establish itself as a global leader, the United States needs to complement its emissions reduction target with a significant increase in financial support for developing countries".

Analysts have warned Biden's climate agenda will continue to be hampered by unrelenting opposition from Congressional Republicans. But the White House is increasingly optimistic that it can still deploy a raft of policies that can accelerate decarbonisation efforts across the US and globally.

With around 40 world leaders set to attend today's Summit attention will now turn to whether or not Biden and his allies can secure further climate commitments from other countries and help lay the ground work for the COP26 Summit, despite on-going concerns the UN negotiations could yet face further postponements.