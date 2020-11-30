How climate change might affect investment returns

VIDEO: What Schroders' analysis tell us about global warming and investments?

Schroders has integrated climate change into its global investment returns forecasts for the next three decades, uncovering the stark impact global warming is set to have on international markets.

Here, broadcaster Aaron Safir introduces Schroders economist Irene Lauro, head of sustainable investment Andy Howard, and head of sustainability policy and wealth Kate Rogers,

In the film, which can be watched in full above, each share their take on what climate change means for investing.

