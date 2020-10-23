P&G scrubs up green credentials with refillable shampoo bottles

Beauty arm of US consumer goods giant estimates that new refillable product line will eliminate need for roughly 300 million virgin plastic shampoo bottles

Shoppers will be able to dramatically reduce the plastic generated by their haircare regime by purchasing reusable and refillable bottles of Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Aussie shampoo, according to P&G Beauty.

The beauty arm of consumer goods giant Proctor & Gamble (P&G) announced yesterday it will launch a new refill system across a number of its brands that will result in 300 million fewer virgin plastic bottles of shampoo being produced each year.

Customers in Europe will be able to buy their shampoo in a 'refill pouch' made from 60 per cent less plastic than a standard brand bottle and, once home, decant its contents into a reusable aluminium bottle, the company explained.

The pouch is recyclable in most European markets, the firm said, apart from in Belgium, Ireland, and Switzerland.

The company said the initiative would put it "on track" to halve the virgin plastic it uses in its shampoo and conditioner bottles by the end of 2021, four years ahead of the 2025 target set out in its corporate sustainability plan.

Announcing the initiative at Reuters Responsible Business Summit, chief sustainability officer Virginie Helias emphasised that P&G's beauty brands reached millions of consumers in Europe. "We have committed to enable and inspire responsible consumption through innovation on our product and packaging," she said. "It's no longer about if or what we can do, but how quickly we can do it. The window is now for embracing new sustainable lifestyles."

P&G has received flak over its climate ambitions from campaigners in recent years, who have warned the company's pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 relies too heavily on carbon offsets and will not deliver the absolute emissions required to be compliant with global climate goals. They have also criticised the firm for failing to include value chain emissions in its carbon reduction targets, despite the fact indirect emissions make up the large majority of per the firm's carbon output.

But this week, the company received plaudits from WWF's head of plastic waste Tom Szaky, who commended the multinational for its new product line. "I've long been a believer that a refill behaviour is a big part of the future of sustainable packaging and the innovation announced by P&G Beauty today is a positive step in the right direction for the many millions of households Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Herbal Essences, and Aussie serve," he said.

"While there is of course more to be done, it's great to see large companies such as P&G Beauty taking the issue seriously and using their scale to drive change quickly and impactfully," Szaky added.