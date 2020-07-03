'Fundamental change': How write downs and bankruptcies are fuelling stranded asset fears
Shell and BP are writing down assets while a raft of US fracking firms are entering bankruptcy protection – change is coming to the fossil fuel industry faster than anyone expected
The stranded asset hypothesis just got real. In the past month, first BP and now this week Shell have announced plans for multi-billion pound write downs on some of their fossil fuel assets; the former...
More news
How Pandora hopes to reach 100 per cent recycled silver and gold
The jewellery giant is reaching out to its supply chain to help bolster its circular economy ambitions
Government attaches climate conditions to Celsa Steel emergency loan
However, government declines to provide further details on precise nature of climate and net zero targets attached to firm's rescue support
Bank of England to consider incorporating climate factors in corporate bond portfolio
Governor Andrew Bailey reiterates central bank's 'strong commitment' to net zero as he seeks to fend off criticism from green groups